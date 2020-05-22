Volunteers continue work on Hillside Cemetery

AUGUSTA — Hillside Cemetery has a new plaque commemorating when it was established and when it was restored.

On Thursday, Alan Sellers and Danny Danehe, two of the volunteers behind the restoration, bolted the plaque to the entrance to the historic cemetery.

The plaque reads: Augusta Hillside Cemetery, Circa 1800, Restored 2020.

When the work began last year, those driving through Augusta would not have been able to see many of the gravesites due to overgrown grass.

The fight to restore the cemetery began when Sellers, an Augusta resident, met with Augusta Mayor Michael Taylor last year on top of the cemetery to assess the damages to tombstones and other issues.

Over the past year, numerous volunteers have worked to restore the cemetery, including locating and resetting tombstones, repairing damaged markers, removing weeds and mowing the hillside that had grown over gravesites. Work has also included recording tombstones that were not on file in the city.

On Thursday, Sellers and Danehe walked through the cemetery to discuss some of the work the volunteers have completed.

“This tombstone has been in down so long that is was wedged in the ground,” Sellers said, pointing to a large headstone that rests in the grass. “Some of these are too heavy for us to just reset. Moore and Parker (Funeral Home) is supposed to come, bring out some of their equipment to help us reset the headstones.”

The volunteers have also cleaned up some of the headstones to make the names and dates readable.

“We used shaving cream on some of them,” Danehe said.

On others, they used a product called Wet and Forget.

“You spray it on and the rain will clean it off,” Sellers said.

A gravesite that was once unknown also has a plaque now. In the back of the cemetery hill is a crypt where Thornton Marshall lies. According to the plaque, Marshall was born in 1819 and died in 1901.He was the great uncle of World War II Gen. George C. Marshall, a cousin to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall and was a senator who voted for Kentucky to remain a part of the Union states during the Civil War.

“We didn’t know who this belonged to when we first started,” Sellers said. “We found some pieces that were broken and were able to partially restore them. The rest of the information was found late last year.”

Sellers said the cemetery has about 700 gravesites.

According to Sellers, many of those buried in the cemetery are World War I and World War II veterans, as well as Union soldiers from the Civil War.

According to Taylor, the volunteers have restored a cemetery that had been lost to history for many years.

“They’ve been working to correct 50 years of neglect,” Taylor said. “We’re all very appreciative of the work they’ve put in.”

Some of the volunteers who have assisted with the cleanup include Jay Yingling, Larry Scott, Tom Burke, Danny Kiskaden, Richard Kiskaden, Kenny Gilbert, Sara Danehe, Rick Saunders, Junior Blevins, Gar Lathem, Rex Lathem, Herb Lathem, Joe Goecke and Gary Ashcraft.

“We didn’t do this for recognition or money,” Danehe said. “This was a volunteer effort.”