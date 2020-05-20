Justice pleads not guilty to murder charge

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

VANCEBURG — A Lewis County charged with murder recently entered a not guilty plea in a Lewis County District courtroom.

Michael Justice, 47, of Garrison, was recently arrested after a dispute between him and five other individuals led to a shooting that left one person dead and others injured.

According to the Kentucky State Police, on May 13 around 12:28 a.m., Thompson Biggs-Cox, Aaron Cottrell, Bonnie Dalton, Kari Biggs and Bryan Biggs, all of West Portsmouth, Ohio arrived at Justice’s home on Kinney Road to repossess a 2004 Chevy Silverado.

An altercation broke out between the group, resulting in all five individuals allegedly being shot by Justice.

Brian Biggs, 37, was pronounced death at the scene by Lewis County Coroner Tony Gaydos. Kari Biggs received a gunshot wound, but refused treatment at the scene.

Cottrell, Biggs-Cox and Dalton were transported to the hospital via Portsmouth Ambulance Service.

Justice was arrested and charged with murder and four counts of first-degree assault.

On Tuesday, he appeared before District Court Judge Brian C. McCloud and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He is being held in the Lewis County Detention Center on no bond.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 26 at 11 a.m.

Kentucky State Police was assisted at the scene by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Vanceburg Police Department, Lewis County Coroner’s Office, Black Oak Fire Department, Vanceburg Fire Department, Garrison Fire Department and Portsmouth Ambulance Service.