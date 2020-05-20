Summer feeding schedules released

The summer feeding program in Mason County will begin on May 26.
Michelle Moss said there is one major change to the program this year. Children will be allowed to take meals home with them rather than stay at the meal sites.
“Due to the COVID-19, we’re allowing meal pickups,” Moss said. “The kids can take the meals home instead of eating on site.”
According to Moss, there will be also be some locations with bulk pickup.
“Some locations, for example ones that are only open on Mondays and Thursdays, will have meal pickups available for multiple days. If they go on a Monday, they will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.”
The meal sites include Beechwood Community Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday, Amo Peters Community Center in Meadowdrive from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, the Elizabeth Street apartment complex playground from 11:45 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Monday through Friday, the Bank Street apartment complex from 12:20 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. and the Menemsha Townhouses on Hollan Circle from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday only.
In Brooksville, meals will be served at the Bracken County Family Resource Center, the Milford Christian Church and the Fairview Christian Church from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday and Thursday and the Brooksville Court apartments from 11:30 a.m .to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
In Augusta, meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Augusta Independent School cafeteria and the Bracken Creek apartments.
In Fleming County, the summer feeding program will take place until June 30.
The pickup sites will be Ewing Elementary, Simons Middle School and Ward Elementary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day with breakfast and lunch being served.
The mobile route sites that will deliver include the Circle Drive apartments, Circle Drive Annex apartments, Ridegway apartments, Fleming Trace apartments and Crestview Trailer park. Breakfast and lunch will be served.
The Robertson County School District will continue to deliver meals to homes until June 30. According to Food Service Director Veronica McConnell, the district is working on plans for after that date.