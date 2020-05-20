MCTC hosting Virtual Enrollment Q&A sessions

May 20, 2020 gpsAdmin2 News 0

Maysville Community and Technical College is hosting Virtual Enrollment Q&A sessions for students wanting information about the college and its programs.

New students joining these “live” Q&A sessions will learn more about admissions, financial aid, MCTC’s various programs, potential career pathways, and as well as transfer options. The event will feature faculty and staff providing information and offering a live chat.

Typically, MCTC enrollment staff would plan registration days at area high schools and adult education centers during the spring semester, however, this was not possible due to the current COVID-19 crisis.

As a reaction, MCTC has developed virtual sessions allowing prospective students the ability to begin their college career while practicing social distancing guidelines.

Sessions are currently planned to run through early June on the following dates and time:

Thursday, May 21 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 26 – 11 a.m.

Thursday, May 28 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2 – 11 a.m.

Thursday, June 4 – 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending a virtual Q&A session can visit https://bit.ly/MCTC-Virtual-QA or contact Lauren Mattox by emailing [email protected] or by calling 859-234-8626 ext. 66436.