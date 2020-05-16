New COVID-19 cases in Mason, Fleming

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in both Mason and Fleming counties.

Mason County now has a total of eight confirmed cases with seven recoveries and no deaths. No further information is available on the most recent case.

To date, 313 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Mason County. That number reflects the total number of referrals made to the Buffalo Trace Health District and may not include a residents of Mason County who have been tested, according to information on the BTHD website.

In Fleming County, there are two confirmed cases with one recovery and no deaths. No further information is available on the case.

At BTHD in Maysville, those seeking a test must call ahead for screening and to make an appointment. Priority of testing goes to those with symptoms in the healthcare field and those with symptoms who have risk-related factors such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, COPD and asthma, according to information from the district.

The testing is drive-thru style with instructions posted for patients to follow that include where to stop, the vehicle they are driving and to place it in “park,” to remain in the car, call the HD, to have a mask on and the vehicle’s window rolled halfway down.

Appointments can be made by calling 606-564-9447.

At least one medical office in Maysville will be offering testing for those who suspect they may have had the virus but do not have any symptoms.

Fast Pace Urgent, located at 420 West Martin L King Highway is offering a new test that can tell if someone has previously had the COVID-19 virus, even if they don’t currently have symptoms.

“Our Fast Pace providers can offer testing processes following CDC guidelines for anyone with active symptoms of COVID-19, as well as, the ability to perform an antibody test to see if you have already had the virus,” a post on the facilities Facebook page reads.

The Bracken County Health Department also began testing for COVID-19 recently.

According to BCHD Director Tony Cox, the test is a nasal swab and will give a positive or negative result. The schedule for testing is Monday through Thursday and an appointment is needed.

Call 606-735-2157 for schedule an appointment for the test.

The Lewis County Health Department is also providing COVID-19 testing.

According to Lewis County Health Department Director Anita Bertram, the next round of testing will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, May 19. It is a deep nasal swab test. It will give a positive or negative result for COVID-19 and is not the antibody test.

Other cases in the area include:

— In Bracken County, there are nine confirmed cases with seven recoveries.

— In Lewis County, there are five confirmed cases.

— There are no reported cases in Robertson County.

— In Brown County, Ohio, there are 21 confirmed cases.

— In Adams County, Ohio, there are seven confirmed cases.

