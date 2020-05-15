Budget, evaluation discussed by Bracken BOE

BROOKSVILLE — A tentative budget was approved the Bracken County Board of Education recently.

The budget includes a total revenue and expenditure of $14.9 million for the 2020-21 school year with $10.4 million in the general fund, $1.2 million in the special revenue fund, $411,300 in the district activity fund, $91,315 in the school activity fund, $112,305 in the capital outlay fund, $1.6 million in the building fund, $383,299 in the debt service fund and $973,395 in the food service fund,

During the meeting, the board also presented an exemplary evaluation of Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick.

In the evaluation, Aulick received exemplary remarks in all areas, which includes strategic leadership, instructional leadership, cultural leadership, human resources leadership and collaborative leadership and influential leadership.

Aulick said it takes good people for things to work correctly.

“I’ve got a lot of good staff here,” he said. “It takes good people to make things click and my staff is wonderful. I couldn’t ask for a better team.”

Tuition rates for the school year will also remain the same as the have previously been.

According to to Aulick, the tuition rates will be based on the SEEK reimbursements.

Other items discussed during the meeting included:

— Hearing the 2020-21 district technology plan.

— Approving the 2020-21 insurance renewal.

— Approving the physical therapy contract.

— Hearing site based decision making council reports.

— Discussing the 2020-21 school calendar. According to Aulick, a decision on the school calendar should be made at a later time.

