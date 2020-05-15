RCS planning virtual graduation

MOUNT OLIVET — The Robertson County School District is working on plans for a virtual graduation for students.

According to Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook, administration is working on the details of the graduation. Once they have been finalized, the Buffalo Trace Health District will have to approve the plans.

“(BTHD Director Allison Adams) will have to go through and check off,” he said.

Other school districts are also planning virtual graduations and other ways to celebrate graduating seniors.

In Mason County, on May 15, 18 and 19, seniors have the opportunity to walk across the stage, one at a time, in their caps and gowns. The students can have immediate family members present. The students are asked to sign up for a time slot by visiting the class of 2020 Google Classroom.

Once the student’s have walked, a video will be compiled and played for the seniors on May 30.

St. Patrick School has several events planned for seniors.

On May 29, a senior parade will be held. Students will be in their vehicles and will start at the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club at 6 p.m. From there, they will go past Straub, Mason County Middle School, MCHS and the Mason County Intermediate School.

On May 18, at 7 p.m., the Baccalaureate Mass will be held. The Mass will be live streamed so students from the nine high schools in the Diocese of Covington can participate together. Young will be present to represent Saint Patrick School seniors.

On May 23, there will be a graduation parade through Maysville at 4 p.m. One graduate per car will be lined up at Saint Patrick School and then paraded through downtown Maysville. The parade will conclude at Saint Patrick School, where they will receive their diploma.

Young said from May 10-22, there will be all senior spotlights. Each senior will have a spotlight for an entire day.

Augusta Independent School will also have a virtual graduation for students.

In a meeting with seniors, AIS Principal Robin Kelsch said that on May 17, there will be a virtual graduation ceremony recorded. Students will be asked to enter the gymnasium one at a time with their immediate family. They will be allowed to walk across the stage, give speeches and act as if they are at a traditional graduation ceremony.

Once everything has been filmed, a video will be compiled.

Fleming County Schools will be holding a virtual graduation ceremony with information on the ceremony expected soon. The ceremony will be filmed and aired on May 23 at 10 a.m.

Bracken County High School also plans a virtual graduation ceremony.

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_RCS-seniors.jpg

Christy Howell-Hoots

[email protected]