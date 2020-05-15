Primary Plus receives funding for expanded COVID-19 testing

VANCEBURG — Primary Plus was one of several heatlh centers in Kentucky to receive funding for expanded COVID-19 testing recently.

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said that $10.3 million will be awarded to the centers and distributed by the U.S. Deptartment of Health and Human Services.

Lewis County Primary Care Center, Inc. received $933,994.

The center has locations in Maysville, Vanceburg, Tollesboro, Flemingsburg, Bracken County, Ashland, South Shore, Ripley, Ohio and will soon have a location in Grayson.

The funding was made available through the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, according to McConnell.

“As the CARES Act was delivering urgent relief to communities across Kentucky, I was proud the Senate passed my proposal to invest an additional $25 billion for testing,” said McConnell. “Expanding access to coronavirus testing at community health centers will help slow the spread of this virus and help Kentucky take meaningful steps toward safely re-opening. As Senate Majority Leader, I ensured Kentucky would receive the necessary assistance every step of the way. Along with families across our Commonwealth, I continue to be grateful to our healthcare heroes who stand on the frontlines of this fight to protect Kentucky.”

The CARES Act secured funding for testing and PPE for health centers across Kentucky.

Christy Howell-Hoots

