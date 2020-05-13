Jones leaves Augusta Police Department

Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
AUGUSTA — Police Chief Matt Jones will be leaving the Augusta Police Department after serving for three years in the position.

Jones was hired at the department in 2017. Since then, he has hosted the city’s first community day, the first stuff the cruiser event, attended career days to talk to students, attend the read-i-fest at Augusta Independent School to give away prizes, handed out candy during the Halloween trick-or-treat and participated in shop with a cop, according to city officials.

According to officials, his recruitment of Major Charles Blackmar led to a 460 percent increase in drug arrests between 2018 and 2019. He also recruited officer Ken Fuller, which led to the department having the first K-9 unit and provided AIS with a school resource officer.

Augusta Mayor Michael Taylor said Jones notified him that he would possibly be leaving Augusta before the end of May.

“We knew he was planning to leave,” Taylor said. “He gave us sufficient notice, so we were prepared. And, when it happened, it happened fast. His official last day was Wednesday.”

According to Taylor, Jones moved to Oklahoma.

Jones said he decided to leave because an opportunity arose for his family that would allow him to be home with his children.

“It was a good opportunity for my family — one that we couldn’t pass up,” he said. “But I want to thank the city council, the mayor and the past mayor for all of their support. The things we did as a department would not have been possible without their support. I’m very proud of the two guys I worked with. (Fuller) took on the challenge of being an SRO and has been tremendous in that role. (Blackmar) has done a great job with the drug problems in the community and quality of life issues faced there. I’m proud to have worked with them. And, to the citizens — I know some of us have butted heads over the years, but I was welcomed in that community and they supported us.”

Taylor said Jones will be missed.

“He did an amazing job with the department,” Taylor said. “He brought in Blackmar and that resulted in higher drug arrests and he helped us bring in (Fuller) and the K-9, Anson, who works as the SRO.”

