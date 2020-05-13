St. Patrick School announces new principal

May 13, 2020 Ledger Independent News 0

St. Patrick School will have a new principal for the 2020-21 school year.

Dr. Rachel E. Noll has been announced as principal, according to St. Patrick priest, Rev. Andrew Young.

Young said Noll is a native of Edgewood. She holds a bachelor of arts in social studies education from Northern Kentucky University, a master of arts of secondary education also from NKU and eared her Ph.D in educational studies from the University of Cincinnati. She has taught at Scott High School, Villa Madonna Academy and Beechwood High School. She has taught college classes at the University of Cincinnati, NKU and Thomas More University.

“Dr. Rachel Noll … comes from a family of 10 children – six girls and four boys – and was raised by two wonderful parents who instilled in her the value of education and faith. She has a passion for teaching and education,” Young said about Noll.

Noll will begin at St. Patrick School on July 1 and will be replacing Sally Kalb, who will be retiring from the position on June 30.

According to Young, a meet and greet for Noll and a farewell reception for Kalb will be held once COVID-19 guidelines allow.

“Once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, a meet-and-greet opportunity will be planned for the community to meet Dr. Noll and welcome her to the St. Patrick and Maysville community. A formal goodbye will be planned for Mrs. Kalb later in the fall once students return to normal in-person instruction,” Young said.

Young said he is excited about the new addition to St. Patrick School.

“St. Patrick School is thrilled to welcome our new principal and we thank Mrs. Kalb for her incredible leadership over the course of these past two years. We are excited for what the future holds and know that Dr. Noll will bring her many gifts and talents to us in ways that will inspire our students, faculty, and staff to flourish in every way possible,” he said.

.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_noll-mug.jpg

Christy Howell-Hoots

[email protected]