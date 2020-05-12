Close quarters

May 12, 2020 Ledger Independent News 0

Crews close off the sidewalk in order to complete work in the area of East Fifth Street on Tuesday.

.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_SAP-road-work.jpg