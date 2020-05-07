Do not pass go …

May 7, 2020 Ledger Independent News 0

The Maysville-Mason County Chamber of Commer has MaysvilleOpoly games for sale again. Pictured is Tricia Swink-Mitchell, left, and Vicki Steigleder, right, with several copies of the game which sells for $30. Those interested in purchasing are asked to call the Chamber office and set up a pick-up time.

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_games.jpg