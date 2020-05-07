Fifth COVID-19 case confirmed in Lewis

VANCEBURG — A fifth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Lewis County.
Lewis County Health Department Director Anita Bertram said the health department has already started contacting those who may have come in contact with the individual.
No other information about the case has been released.
A fourth case of the virus was confirmed in Lewis County on Wednesday. One recovery has also been reported in the county.
Other cases in the area include:
— In Mason County, there are no active cases and six recoveries.
— In Bracken County, there are nine confirmed cases with seven recoveries.
— In Fleming County, only one case has been reported.
— There are no reported cases in Robertson County.
— In Brown County, Ohio, there are 11 confirmed cases and four probable cases reported. Of those cases, four have recovered, one has been hospitalized and one death reported.
— In Adams County, Ohio, there are five cases with three recoveries.
Several local facilities are also providing testing.
The Buffalo Trace Health Department in Maysville is also providing testing.
Those seeking a test must call ahead for screening and to make an appointment. Priority of testing goes to those with symptoms in the healthcare field and those with symptoms who have risk-related factors such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, COPD and asthma, according to information from the district.
The testing is drive-thru style with instructions posted for patients to follow that include where to stop, the vehicle they are driving and to place it in “park,” to remain in the car, call the HD, to have a mask on and the vehicle’s window rolled halfway down.
Appointments can be made by calling 606-564-9447.
The Bracken County Health Department also began testing for COVID-19 recently.
According to BCHD Director Tony Cox, the test is a nasal swab and will give a positive or negative result. The schedule for testing is Monday through Thursday and an appointment is needed.
Call 606-735-2157 for schedule an appointment for the test.
Those interested in testing should contact the BCHD at 606-735-2157 to schedule a testing time.
“The days, hours and how we test will be evolving over the next several weeks. Let me encourage you to continue with your social distancing and be preparing for wearing mask in public.,”Cox said.
At least one medical office in Maysville will be offering testing for those who suspect they may have had the virus but do not have any symptoms.
Fast Pace Urgent, located at 420 West Martin L King Highway is offering a new test that can tell if someone has previously had the COVID-19 virus, even if they don’t currently have symptoms.
“Our Fast Pace providers can offer testing processes following CDC guidelines for anyone with active symptoms of COVID-19, as well as, the ability to perform an antibody test to see if you have already had the virus,” a post on the facilities Facebook page reads.
