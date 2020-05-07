Summer youth work program accepting applications

May 7, 2020 Ledger Independent News 0

Three local school districts will be participating in the TENCO Summer work program.

Mason County Schools are currently accepting applications for the Youth Employment Program. Students participating can earn $8 an hour by working Monday through Friday for 21 hours per week.

They will also receive a $25 gift card weekly for attending work readiness sessions during lunch and a $100 bonus at the end of the summer for a positive evaluation.

In order to be eligible for the program, students must be between the ages of 17-24, cannot be enrolled in a school or the recipient of a GED, must meet income guidelines.

To apply, students can contact [email protected] or [email protected]

According to Augusta Independent School Guidance Counselor Chad Bryant, students participating through AIS can receive a $50 gift card for each week and a $100 bonus at the end of the summer.

“We are excited to once again be providing the youth of Bracken County the summer work program this year,” he said. “The last few years the program had been very successful no only for the youth, but the community as well.”

According to Bryant, anyone interested should contact the Augusta Independent School at 606-756-2105 for an application.

Robertson County School Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said his district is currently working on having the program available to students again this summer.

“The TENCO summer work youth program provides great opportunities for youth to learn responsibility and work ethic,” he said. “Plus, it gives students a chance to earn money in an area where jobs are hard to come by sometimes.”

.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_p4ta7cxw.jpg

Christy Howell-Hoots

[email protected]