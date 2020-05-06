LCHD providing COVID-19 testing to some

-

VANCEBURG — The Lewis County Health Department will be providing COVID-19 testing at the Vanceburg Fire Department on Thursday.

However, the first round of testing is only for first responders, healthcare workers who cannot get tested by their employer and anyone in the community over the age of 60.

According to Lewis County Health Department Director Anita Bertram, the testing will take place from 8 a.m. to noon and is a deep nasal swab test. It will give a positive or negative result for COVID-19 and is not the antibody test.

Anyone needing the testing can contact the health department at 606-796-2632.

A fourth case of the virus was confirmed in Lewis County on Wednesday. One recovery has also been reported in the county. No details about the new case have been released.

The Buffalo Trace Health Department in Maysville is also providing testing.

Those seeking a test must call ahead for screening and to make an appointment. Priority of testing goes to those with symptoms in the healthcare field and those with symptoms who have risk-related factors such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, COPD and asthma, according to information from the district.

The testing is drive-thru style with instructions posted for patients to follow that include where to stop, the vehicle they are driving and to place it in “park,” to remain in the car, call the HD, to have a mask on and the vehicle’s window rolled halfway down.

Appointments can be made by calling 606-564-9447.

The Bracken County Health Department also began testing for COVID-19 this week.

“We need to begin to prepare for the governor’s opening back up for manufacturing, churches and business in Bracken County and part of opening was to have a testing plan in place for their employees. Bracken County Health department is here to help our community in any way necessary to get through these changing times we face,” he said.

Those interested in testing should contact the BCHD at 606-735-2157 to schedule a testing time.

“The days, hours and how we test will be evolving over the next several weeks. Let me encourage you to continue with your social distancing and be preparing for wearing mask in public.,”Cox said.

At least one medical office in Maysville will be offering testing for those who suspect they may have had the virus but do not have any symptoms.

Fast Pace Urgent, located at 420 West Martin L King Highway is offering a new test that can tell if someone has previously had the COVID-19 virus, even if they don’t currently have symptoms.

“Our Fast Pace providers can offer testing processes following CDC guidelines for anyone with active symptoms of COVID-19, as well as, the ability to perform an antibody test to see if you have already had the virus,” a post on the facilities Facebook page reads.

— In Mason County, there are no active cases and six recoveries.

— In Bracken County, there are nine confirmed cases with seven recoveries.

— In Fleming County, only one case has been reported.

— There are no reported cases in Robertson County.

— In Brown County, Ohio, there are 11 confirmed cases and four probable cases reported. Of those cases, four have recovered, one has been hospitalized and one death reported.

— In Adams County, Ohio, there are five cases with three recoveries.