No injuries in gas line explosion

May 5, 2020 Ledger Independent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
FLEMINGSBURG — No one was injured in a Fleming County natural gas line explosion on Monday.

According to Fleming County Emergency Management Director Dwayne Price, around 4:35 p.m. on Monday, a gas line exploded in the area of Kentucky 1013.

No one lived in the area, according to Price.

The gas pipeline is owned by Enbridge Inc, which also owned a gas pipeline that exploded in Lincoln County last year. It is part of the Texas-Eastern Gas Company system and company representatives were on scene quickly.

“It was in a non-populated area,” Price said. “There were no houses around and no people. If it had to happen, it was the best place for it to happen.”

According to Price, the explosion was spontaneous.

“It was just a spontaneous eruption,” he said. “It burned about three to four acres.”

Price said the fire calmed within an hour of starting. The pipes were flushed and the Environmental Protection Agency was on scene.

The Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Muses Mills VFD and the Owensville VFD.

