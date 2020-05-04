Murder suspects hearing rescheduled

BROOKSVILLE — A May hearing for three people facing murder charges in Bracken County has been rescheduled for June.

Arica Woodruff, Dagoberto Ramos and Nelson Ramos will appear in court on June 24 at 11 a.m. for a pretrial hearing. A trial is currently scheduled for Sept. 28.

The three individuals are charged with murder in the death of James Gordley, who was found dead in his mobile home in Augusta on Dec. 14, 2018, after police received a phone call from one of Gordley’s neighbors, according to Kentucky State Police Detective Isaac Waters.

Waters said a witness saw three individuals in a white van near the home on the night Gordley was murdered. Surveillance video showed the same van entering and leaving the area.

According to Waters, the investigation led him to Woodruff, who is the ex-girlfriend of Gordley, and the Ramos brothers, Nelson and Dagoberto Ramos.

During a hearing in March, Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelly Clarke said DNA evidence analysis has been completed and the state is awaiting the summation of the electronic analysis of cell phones.

Wood said he wanted to have dates blocked out in case a plea deal is not met.

“I don’t think we can set a trial for sooner than September,” he said. “I’m going to set aside two weeks — I don’t think it will take two weeks, but I’ve been wrong before. That will give time for everyone to go over the evidence and translations to be made.”

