Beshear unveils plan to reopen businesses

FRANKFORT — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has released a timeline for when businesses can expect to reopen in the state.
On May 11, manufacturing, construction, vehicle/vessel dealerships, professional services, horse racing (with no spectators), grooming and boarding can begin reopening.
Retail and houses of worship can start reopening on May 20.
On May 25, social gatherings of no more than 10 people, barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and other services can begin.
There are some limitations, however. According to Beshear, houses of worship will be required to have reduced capacity.
A crowd is still going to be a dangerous thing until we are further along in defeating this virus,” he said. “It’s something we need to continue to avoid.”
Businesses that will not yet be allowed to open include restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, campgrounds, youth sports, summer camps, day cares and public pools.
“Another that we want to be in Phase 2 is gyms. Later, but not in Phase 1: movie theaters, campgrounds and youth sports. We hope in this summer, and we don’t know if it will be in June or perhaps early July, we hope that we will be able to do some youth sports,” the governor said.
According to Beshear, there are several rules to reopening, however. Those rules include:
— Continuing to telework where possible.
— Phased return to work.
— On site temperature/health checks.
— Universal masks and any other necessary PPE.
— Close common areas.
— Enforce social distancing.
— Limit face to face meetings.
— Sanitizer/hand ash stations.
— Special accommodations.
— Testing plan.
In order to reopen, businesses can submit an online reopening form. Proposals will be evaluated according to White House guidelines and public health criteria.
“We’ve got to do this right. I believe we can do this right,” Beshear said. “When we phase back in to work, remember, you don’t need an in-person meeting. Use the telephone. And now that we are starting to open up health care, see your doctor if you need to.”
Maysville-Mason County Industrial Authority Director Owen McNeill said he believes the governor’s plan is well thought out.
“Businesses and consumers in Maysville and Mason County feel similar to those across Kentucky in that everyone wants to get back to a closer state of normal,” he said. “Given that, the framework that Governor Beshear laid out Wednesday provides a responsible and thoughtful plan to get there.”
According to McNeill, businesses should begin reviewing the guidelines and making plans to reopen.
“Maysville businesses should be reviewing the Healthy at Work guidelines moving forward and utilizing common sense when evaluating their own businesses or workplaces. The gradual timeline for re-opening individual sectors of our local economy gives business owners and leaders the time to plan customer interactions moving forward,” he said. “As an employer or business owner, you need to be thinking about your customer flow, PPE and sanitizer needs now and preparing for this ‘new normal’ interacting with your customers. As residents and consumers, it is imperative that we remember the hardships our businesses have endured. Maysville and Mason County citizens have always supported their own and I hope we continue our focused efforts to shop local. Supporting our local merchants and businesses has never been more important.”