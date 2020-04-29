Downtown Derby is set for Saturday

Look for these horses to make the course of the Downtown Derby. -

Brell and Son Funeral Home is sponsoring a Downtown Derby on Saturday May 2, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Families can participate together with each family filling out one form for a chance to win one of several gift certificates from local restaurants. This will be a great course to walk or bike but you can also drive. If you drive, please remember to be considerate of other drivers and pull over out of traffic if you stop to search for horses.

The course is roughly the same length as the Derby being 10 furloughs (1 ¼ miles). You will be looking for numbered horses with jockeys on display at downtown businesses. The horses will be numbered in order so if you miss a number you know you need to backtrack and find the number you missed.

Starting gate and finish line will be at Tthe Ledger Independent, with the route heading west on McDonald Parkway, South on Sutton Street, East on East Third Street, North on Limestone Street, then West on Second Street with the final stretch being East on McDonald Parkway back to The Ledger Independent where you can drop off your completed entry form.

Entry forms will be available on Brell and Son Funeral Home’s Facebook page and can be printed from the available link. If you can’t print the form, families can use their own numbered sheet of paper with the family’s name and phone number so they can be contacted if they win a prize.

This is a perfect opportunity to wear your Derby hat and enjoy the afternoon!

Also, a reminder to please practice social distancing during this event and to limit your family group to 10 people or less and to only have members of your household in your vehicle to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and in compliance with Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 Executive Order.

