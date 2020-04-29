Local counties report COVID-19 recoveries

Several COVID-19 recoveries are being reported in the local area.
In Mason County, six people were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 and all six have reportedly recovered.
“We are pleased to announce that all six individuals have met the recovery criteria and we are no longer monitoring them,” Buffalo Trace Health Department Director Allison Adams said. “However, we also must remember that just because we have recoveries does not mean we won’t have more cases. There are no active cases right now, but we need to keep up good social distancing.”
An eighth case was confirmed in Bracken County on Wednesday. The new case is a male over the age of 60, according to the Bracken County Health Department.
According to BCHD, seven people have recovered in the county.
— In Lewis County, there are two reported cases and one recovery.
— In Fleming County, only one case has been reported.
— There are no reported cases in Robertson County.
— In Brown County, Ohio, there are 11 confirmed cases and four probable cases reported. Of those cases, four have recovered, one has been hospitalized and one death reported.
— In Adams County, Ohio, there are five cases with three recoveries.
How The Public Can Be Proactive:
— Stay calm: You are not alone in this. Your community is here to support you. Talk to your friends and family and let them know if you are having concerns.
— Stay apart: Take advantage of pick-up or delivery services for groceries and other essential goods. Take walks outside with your family but do not gather with friends.
— Stay put: Restrict non-essential trips out in public and cancel your travel plans. Unless it is essential you go out, stay home.
Be mindful of those who are at greater risk for contracting this virus, including older adults and those with underlying health conditions. Be proactive in finding ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Create a community that finds solutions to this pandemic rather than exceptions.
The Adams County Health Department is partnering with the Adams County Ohio Valley School District and the Adams County Regional Medical Center in sponsoring the Adams County Coronavirus Information Call Center at 937-310-2070 to provide the community a local source of current information about the coronavirus disease-2019. The Call Center is staffed by medical professionals and is available Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m.