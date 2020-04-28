Celebrating seniors by ‘adopting them’

-

As seniors across the country are missing out on their final days of high school, due to COVID-19, many people have come together to find alternative ways to celebrate local students.

There are several Facebook groups for people to “adopt a senior” in the local area.

The Mason County group is called “Adopt a 2020 Mason County High School Senior.”

According to a post from page administrator Deana Rae Cox, the group was created as a way to celebrate the students who will be graduating from high school this year.

“The purpose of this group is so people can find a 2020 graduate to “adopt” and celebrate them by sending them something special. You can shower them with messages, small gifts, cards to help them cope with the upside down of their high school year,” Cox said.

According to Cox, parents, guardians and other family and friends are invited to post a picture and information about a graduating senior. Others can comment that they would like to “adopt” the senior. Once the senior has been adopted, more information can be shared to the person “adopting” the senior about the student’s interests.

“Gifts could be cards, baskets, snacks, flowers, or just kind messages. Many options available to help us love on our seniors,” Cox said. “You can adopt more than one senior!! Let’s celebrate them.”

The Mason County group can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/157160455734630/.

The Bracken County page is called “Adopt a Bracken County Senior 2020” and follows the same premise as the Mason County page.

The admin of the Bracken County page said the group has no association with BCHS and she made the page because she thought it was a good way to celebrate the seniors.

“All you have to do is comment on their picture and ask for a address if you want to adopt them. You don’t have to spend a lot of money, that’s not what this is about. It’s simply about making these kids feel special,” the admin posted.

The Bracken County page can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/adoptabcsenior/.

The Robertson County page is called “Adopt a Senior 2020 Robertson County School.”

The administrator of the page, Sarah Jones, said the page is about making sure the seniors at RCS are recognized.

“So once you adopt a senior you just send them something once. That can be an amazon order, a card with encouraging words, or whatever your heart desires,” she said. “Some people can afford more than others, so there is no money value associated with it. Once you adopt the parent/family member will PM you their address to have items sent.”

The RCS page can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/groups/218055086165350/.

Augusta Independent School also has a page called “We Love Our Seniors – Augusta Independent Schools.”

Alicia Mains, the page administrator, said she wanted to create the page because the seniors are missing out on all of their year-end activities and wanted a way to celebrate them.

“These kids have worked so hard through the last twelve years that we want them to know they are loved and most definitely not forgotten about! We are all so proud of them and they should get the recognition they deserve,” she said.

The AIS page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/2581187492168680/.