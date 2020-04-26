RCS adding parking spaces to campus

April 26, 2020 Ledger Independent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
-

MOUNT OLIVET — The Robertson County School District will be adding several additional spots for parking soon.

Robertson County School Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said there has never been enough parking spaces available when large events take place.

“Even when they first built the school in 2013, a lot of people didn’t think there was enough parking, especially when we had big events like district tournament or during rival games, like when Bracken or Augusta would come here,” he said.

According to Holbrook, at least 100 parking spots have always been needed and with additional enrollment, that has become even more important.

“The student population has increased to more than 400 students — out of that, about 50 to 60 of them are drivers,” he said. “We had some bonding money left and we had most of our facility plan was complete, so we decided to look at the parking lot.”

Holbrook said he is hoping that work can get started this summer.

There will be about 114 additional spots added, with 90 of those being on the front side and 24 spots in the board office lot.

The new parking spots will also be connected.

“Right now, there is no connection,” he said. “It used to be that when kids would go work with the livestock, they would have to go out on US 62 and hop on 616 and now they’ll be able to go straight across from school campus and never get on the main roads.”

According to Holbrook, the current blacktop will be repaved.

“We hope to start opening bids in May and get this project started,” he said. “It’s going to be a big improvement for our school. Unless we have a big spike in enrollment, this will pretty much take care of everything.”

Holbrook said the expected cost of the project is $530,000. It will be funded through bonding.

“We should be able to bond $670,000, so we should be able to take care of all of that,” he said.

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_parking-lot-1.jpg

Christy Howell-Hoots

[email protected]