Hello world

April 26, 2020 Ledger Independent News 0
Best in Blue, a mare owned by Danny and Leslie Collins of May’s Lick, introduces her newborn foal to a Kentucky spring day, Saturday, April 25. The Tennessee Walking Horses and the Collins family make their home at Locust Bend Farm. -

Best in Blue, a mare owned by Danny and Leslie Collins of May’s Lick, introduces her newborn foal to a Kentucky spring day, Saturday, April 25. The Tennessee Walking Horses and the Collins family make their home at Locust Bend Farm.

Best in Blue, a mare owned by Danny and Leslie Collins of May’s Lick, introduces her newborn foal to a Kentucky spring day, Saturday, April 25. The Tennessee Walking Horses and the Collins family make their home at Locust Bend Farm.
https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_horsies-1.jpgBest in Blue, a mare owned by Danny and Leslie Collins of May’s Lick, introduces her newborn foal to a Kentucky spring day, Saturday, April 25. The Tennessee Walking Horses and the Collins family make their home at Locust Bend Farm.