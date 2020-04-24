Cummins Nature Preserve is open for hikers

The Cummins Nature Preserve is open to the public for hiking.

Though the picnic shelter and the playground are closed, due to COVID-19, the trails remain open throughout the day, according to Grant Felice, director of the preserve.

“Many families are discovering the benefits of hiking and exploring nature with each other,” Felice said.

Felice said the Goat Path, one of the more challenging trails, has even seen several improvements this spring.

A new trail, the Rock Fence trail, has also been added to the park. This trail connects to the top of the Goat Path.

“Follow the orange and pink flags across the creek to enjoy this easy stroll through sugar maples, buckeye trees and white oaks,” Felice said. “The creeks are running well and the sound of trickling water, cardinals, sparrows and woodpeckers is soothing and relaxing.”

According to Felice, anyone out hiking should remember to continue to social distance while hiking.

“There’s plenty of room to get off the path 6 feet and allow another family to pass through. We’ll see you on the trails,” he said.

The Cummins Nature Preserve is open from dawn to dark throughout the year, Felice said. The gate is closed from December through February but walk-in access is still available.

The 100-acre preserve is located on Pickett Lane. For more information call 564-6706

