Cummins Nature Preserve is open for hikers

Two local school districts will have new buildings courtesy of urgent needs funds from the state.

A new middle school will be built in Mason County, according to Superintendent Rick Ross.

Ross said the state of Kentucky will pay for a bond totaling nearly $20 million that will go toward building the new facility.

The current building, which sits between Straub Elementary School and Mason County High School is nearly 50 years old and was designed as an open concept building, according to Ross.

There are several issues with having such a building, as well as other problems that have arisen over the years, he said.

“The HVAC is in need of replacement, the electric and plumbing are functioning, but original for the most part. There are places in the building where you can see daylight through cracks in the wall. The building lacks the space needed for effective programming. There is no place for the student body to gather as the gym is very small,” Ross said.

Originally, money the district was able to secure due to having a second nickel tax was going to be used to make necessary repairs to the building. However, the school building was put at the top of the state’s list of buildings in disrepair and it was deemed the building needed to be replaced, according to Ross.

“We had to go through a meticulous process which assessed the condition of schools throughout the state. This process revealed that our middle school was at the very top of this list and should be replaced,” he said.

According to Ross, the money is a “gift” from the state and is not the responsibility of local taxpayers. He also said that for the past decade, the urgent needs money has only been available to school districts that passed the nickel tax.

The building will likely be covered by the $20 million and the $3 million that had already been planned for repairs to the HVAC system inside the current building.

“Essentially in passing nickel we have now generated $40 million in building improvements for our community ($20 million in original bonding, plus the $20 million in urgent needs). With the $3 million state matched us for passing the nickel taking full effect in July, we can likely cover the cost of a new middle school with the just the $3 million we were going to use for new HVAC in the current building.”

Ross said district officials also have several options for where the new building will be built, but nothing has been decided yet. The funding is also not available until July, so construction would likely not begin until at least fall.

With the middle school being covered by the funding, repairs in the other district buildings will most likely move faster, according to Ross.

As for what will happen to the current building, Ross said no decision has been made, but the board of education would like to see it used by a non-profit group or groups. Any agreement, however, would require the district to not be responsible for the upkeep or utility bills of the building.

“The nonprofit entity would need to be a group deemed safe to share a campus with a school-aged population,” he said.

Ross said he is appreciative of everyone who helped make this happen for the district.

“We are appreciative of the legislators, especially Rep. Sims and Sen. West, as well as the governor for providing this much needed funding for our students,” he said.

Lewis County Schools will be replacing Garrison Elementary School.

The district will be receiving nearly $13 million for the project from the urgent needs money.

Lewis County Schools Superintendent Jamie Weddington said some of the issues with the current building include a roof that is in disrepair, a bad HVAC system and mechanical systems that have issues.

According to Weddington, no decision has been made on where a new building will go, but he anticipates it would be built on the existing property.

He said the district did not apply for the money. Garrison Elementary was listed in a report that showed the building to be one of the greatest needs in the state.

“We did not apply for this money. The state legislature often budgets urgent needs money to schools across the state that are in need of replacement or repair. Previously, those decisions were based on a document called the Parsons Report. The new state document referenced in the budget language is the KFICS report. Garrison Elementary scored near the top of this report based on greatest need,” he said.

Wedding said the money does not had to be paid back and in order to receive it, the district had to have an additional nickel tax.

“My understanding is the state bonds this money and makes the payments for all of the projects listed. The districts are not responsible for any of the payments related to these bonds.The district had to have the additional nickel referenced in the budget language to be eligible for this money,” he said. “This nickel was approved by the voters of Lewis County in 2016. We are not required to add an additional nickel tax to be eligible for this urgent needs money.”

