Healthcare services reopening Monday

April 24, 2020 Ledger Independent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
-

Healthcare services will begin reopening in Kentucky on Monday.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently made the announcement that phase one of the state’s reopening could begin on April 27, starting with the healthcare services that include hospital outpatient settings, healthcare clinics and medical offices, physical therapy settings and chiropractic offices, optometrists and dental offices, with enhanced aerosol protections.

On March 23, Beshear signed an executive order ceasing all elective procedures in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“To do this safely, make sure you are going above and beyond. This is our proof of concept in the medical community. We have to prove that we can do this the right way,” Beshear said.

Maggie Denham, with Denham Medical Clinic, said she feels positive about the healthcare services being open to all visits again, though there will be some changes.

In order to be seen at the Denham Medical Clinic, patients will be required to wait in their vehicles upon arrival and call to let the receptionist know they have arrived. Someone will come out to get the patient and they will be taken back.

The clinic will also continue to sanitize and clean.

“We are also requiring everyone to have on some kind of face mask when they come in,” Denham said. “We are all already wearing masks. It’s just for everyone’s safety. We’ve been actively cleaning and sanitizing and we’ll continue to do so. It will be a safe environment.”

According to Denham, the clinic has continued to see urgent and emergent cases since March 23. However, routine visits and checkups had to be canceled temporarily.

“People were anxious because they couldn’t get in to have routine blood work and checkups done,” she said.

Rita Goldman, who owns Maysville Family Chiropractic, is a second-generation chiropractor and has operated Maysville Family Chiropractic in the same location for 30 years. Over that time, she has grown to know many of her patients personally and said she is delighted to be able to treat them again.

“I’m relieved and delighted,” she said. “I’ve had so many people calling and texting asking when we were reopening. It’s a relief to everyone.”

Goldman said she will be reopening on Tuesday, instead of Monday, in order to get the staff ready.

“We have to have masks and special gloves for the staff,” she said. “We’re going to use Monday to prepare everyone and we’ll open the doors on Tuesday.”

She also said patients will have to wait in their car and call when they arrive. Someone will come out and get the patient and take them back to the examination room. Patients will also be required to wear masks.

“Our patients will still be getting great care,” she said. “Everything will be cleaned down between each patient. Our patients know what to expect and now they just expect the same great care with masks and gloves.”

Maysville Family Chiropractic is located on U.S. 68 across from Mason County High School.

Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority Director Owen McNeill said he is optimistic about the reopening of healthcare services.

“I have the utmost confidence that medical providers in the Maysville and Mason County area are fully capable of opening their doors. Our region is incredibly lucky to have the healthcare talent and assets that we have and during this crisis, all citizens and business leaders should be following their lead on how to safely and responsibly re-open,” he said. “These medical professionals have served as our front line troops during this crisis and at times, we forget that many are small business owners themselves, with payroll and other fixed cost concerns. Their inability to serve regular patients and perform elective procedures has not been dissimilar to our community’s small businesses not being able to open. I am optimistic that this step represents a positive move forward in safely and responsibly reopening all of our businesses.”

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_pix4fpxw.jpg

Christy Howell-Hoots

[email protected]