Local brewery currently in Kentucky’s top 3

April 23, 2020 Ledger Independent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
Kentucky Living is a magazine published by Kentucky Electric Cooperatives. It is dedicated to highlighting communities across the state. Each year, it publishes the Best in Kentucky, which includes several categories, such as day trips, farm tourist attractions, historic sites, distilleries, down-home restaurants and many others, including Best in Kentucky craft beer, which is what the Maysville Brewing Company is listed under.

Tiffany Fields, who co-owns the company with her husband, Brandon Fields, said she first saw the contest in March and shared it on Facebook, thinking she might get a few votes for the brewery. However, she was surprised to find the brewery was voted into the top three.

“I saw the voting in March and though I’d share it,” she said. “That was all you had to do — share the post to have people vote for your business. We got a lot more votes than I thought, because I saw we were listed in the top three.”

According to Fields, voting for the Best in Kentucky will resume on May 1 and continue until May 31. The winner will be announced in August at the Kentucky State Fair.

“If the fair doesn’t happen, I believe they’ll just make the announcement,” she said.

The Maysville Brewing Company sells craft beer. It opened in 2019 and was a long-time dream of the couple.

“My husband has wanted to do this for probably 12 years now,” Tiffany Fields said. “It’s been a dream of his for a long time. The timing was never right and location was never right. When William started on this building, I found out about it and told my husband about it. We thought it was perfect for what we wanted to do. This was just the perfect space.”

Brandon Fields said it all started with brewing at home.

“I used to brew at home and people really liked,” he said. “They told me I should sell it. I started with the kits and decided I wanted to make my own recipes. I tried it and they were really good.”

Tiffany Fields said she is excited about being in the top three.

“We’re pretty excited,” she said. “To be as small as we are and to to make it in the top three is a pretty big deal. It’s going to help us get our name out there. And, any publicity for Maysville is a good thing.”

When voting opens, those wanting to cast their vote can visit https://www.kentuckyliving.com/news/vote-for-2020-best-in-kentucky?fbclid=IwAR31LDKy0RrVzCnCAcZU0XhfywIY0FofkcbX-dvKpbrWXjnpLMprIxHKuww.

