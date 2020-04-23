Conway trial postponed

April 23, 2020 Ledger Independent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
-

FLEMINGSBURG — The trial of former Fleming County Schools Finance Director Gregory Conway has been postponed.

The trial was scheduled for April 27. However, due to COVID-19, judicial centers in Kentucky are closed to in-person activities, including jury trials.

Conway, 46, of Vanceburg, has been scheduled for a pretrial hearing on June 5 at 1 p.m. in the Fleming County Judicial Center.

While working with the Fleming County Schools as director of district-wide operations and finance for four years, Conway allegedly stole thousands of dollars over the course of his tenure with the school district, according to reports.

Conway resigned from his position June 2018. In July 2018, Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creaseman confirmed that there was an investigation being performed on the former employee due to discrepancies with their public funding.

Creaseman said the aforementioned discrepancies were so great, that the investigation had been handed over to the Kentucky State Police. The investigation commenced shortly after Conway’s resignation.

Conway was arrested in November 2018 by Kentucky State Police and was charged with abuse of public trust in an amount over $100,000. Since his arrest and initial charge, Conway had been indicted and charged with abuse of public trust in an amount over $100,000 and second-degree forgery.

A competency hearing was held in January and he was found to be competent to stand trial.

He is currently free on bond.

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Conway-file.jpg

Christy Howell-Hoots

[email protected]