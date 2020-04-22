FCHS student council is award winner

April 22, 2020
For its exemplary record of leadership, service, and activities that serve to improve the school and community, the Fleming County High School student council has been recognized as a 2020 National Gold Council of Excellence by the National Student Council.

“Receiving a National Gold Council of Excellence Award reflects the highest dedication on the part of the school to providing a strong, well-rounded student council program,” said Nara Lee, National Association of Secondary School Principals director of Student Leadership. “NatStuCo applauds the work of the National Gold Councils of Excellence and challenges them to continue their leadership and service to their schools and communities.”

Audrey Suit, a student council leader, said, “This is truly an award culminating the efforts of all student council members, current and previous. I am so proud of our council.”

FCHS principal Stephanie Emmons, said. “The FCHS Student Council is a huge part of what makes our school outstanding. Not only do they empower one another, they also empower our entire student body. They are a driving force in what makes FCHS one of the best high schools in the state of Kentucky. We always say they are one of the best Student Council’s in the nation and now they have been recognized as a National Gold Council of Excellence. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments!”

“The FCHS Student Council embodies the definitions for a 21st-century student, leadership, and empowerment. Since its inception, the student council, under the guidance of Mrs. Paige Sloas has expanded opportunities for students not only at Fleming County High School, but throughout the school district, and in Kentucky,” Brian Creasman, superintendent said. “Their passion for service before self is self-evident in each council member and their work each day. Their leadership transcends grade levels, gender, race, and post-secondary interests. They have helped to redefine student voice from an over-used term in education, to a practical expectation in all our schools in the district. As I have had the privilege of getting to know each council member, I fully understand why they are a National Gold Council of Excellence. They take pride in their service to the school, to the community, and more importantly, to students. They lead to serve – which is always the hallmark for exemplary leadership. I tell every leader that I am fortunate to meet and interact with that if you want to see student voice, student empowerment, and student leadership in action, they need come and observe the FCHS Student Council, by far the best student council in Kentucky and among the best in the nation. This award and recognition validate their passion for serving others.”

To meet the requirements for the National Council of Excellence Award, a student council must meet a variety of criteria. In addition to basic requirements such as a written constitution, regular meetings, a democratic election process, the councils have demonstrated successful sponsorship and participation in activities such as leadership development and service to the school and community. Councils awarded the gold level of the award have successfully demonstrated the highest levels of leadership.

