School calendar, COVID-19 discussed by BOE

AUGUSTA — August Independent School Superintendent Lisa McCane said she has been meeting with the Bracken County Health Department about COVID-19.
McCane said Bracken County had seven confirmed cases and BCHD Director Tony Cox will keep her updated on the age and vicinity of the people who contract COVID-19.
“So far, there has been no connection with the school district that we’re aware of,” she said. “That was something Mr. Cox said he would keep me informed on if it were to happen. We have been following Gov. Beshear’s daily press conferences.”
McCane also said there will be an upcoming conversation with the governor’s office. She said everyone does expect a closure of school districts to remain until the end of the year.
“I think everyone has already seen it online,” she said. “Prom and graduation is merely postponed. When we can schedule those important events for our students, we will do that.”
According to McCane, once she knows what the governor’s directive will be, she will make a recommendation to the board. She anticipates a special board meeting in order to take some steps on the calendar.
McCane said Senate Bill 177 allows districts to have 1,062 hours of instruction and has waived the student attendance days.
“With SB 177, that allows districts to use just hours,” she said. “We don’t have to go the 170 days. We will be at 1,065 hours on May 1. So, I can tell you, in confidence, that our last NTI day will be May 1. That doesn’t mean our teachers won’t continue to work, because they still have to fulfill their contract days. We also don’t know what the governor will tell us. If he says school can reopen on May 15—that would impact what we can do. There will be more information to come.”
During the meeting, McCane also discussed the state budget.
McCane said school districts are supposed to use the 2018-19 attendance days for SEEK numbers for the upcoming school year.
According McCane, the district is also looking into installing a Raptor system.
The Raptor System can research data based on visitor IDs. It will check the National Sex Offender Registry and also check to make sure the visitor does not have an emergency protection order against them.