Solid citizen

April 18, 2020 Ledger Independent News 0
An iconic statue outside the Mason County Public Library is practicing social distancing measures with a newly added mask. -

An iconic statue outside the Mason County Public Library is practicing social distancing measures with a newly added mask.

An iconic statue outside the Mason County Public Library is practicing social distancing measures with a newly added mask.
https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_IMG_0342.jpgAn iconic statue outside the Mason County Public Library is practicing social distancing measures with a newly added mask.