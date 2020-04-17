City looking to build new senior center

Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
FLEMINGSBURG — City officials are looking into the possibility of building a new senior center, rather than renovating the existing structure.

The senior center is located on Chapel Lane and Harbeson Street. In 2019, Fleming County received a $500,000 community development block grant to renovate the Fleming County Senior Center.

However, Flemingsburg Mayor Bobby Money said he would like to see a new structure built in a different part of the city.

“It’s in a residential area,” he said. “We’ve applied for some funding to build a new building.”

In November, Sandra Dunahoo, commissioner of the Kentucky DLG, said the facility was built in the 1960s and was in need of renovations.

“All of us that are here today are here because of our parents, and our grandparents and our great-grandparents, who built the foundation for what we build on today,” Dunahoo said during her visit. “They are the backbone of our community, they are the most important members of our community and our hearts, they have given their entire lives hoping that we would have a better life. They are now at a point in their life that we should repay them for a little bit of what they did for us, how they were the cornerstone of our community, how they volunteered to build firehouses, how they contributed to the community in various ways.”

The senior center, owned jointly by both the county and the city of Flemingsburg, was built more than 40 years ago and has been suffering from some disrepair with issues regarding the building’s roof, windows, flooring and HVAC. The Licking Valley Community Action Program has also been using the facility for the past seven years at no charge, according to Fleming County Judge-Executive Larry Foxworthy.

If the plans remained to renovate the existing structure, the awarded funds would allow for the senior center’s windows, lighting, flooring and ceiling, roofing and HVAC to all receive repairs as well as several other improvements as the budget allows.

