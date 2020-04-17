Brell and Son to offer ‘drive-by visitations’

April 17, 2020

With Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order limiting mass gatherings, it has been difficult for families to have a traditional funeral.

On Thursday the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky notified funeral homes that the Beshear’s office did confirm that drive-by visitations are permissible under his current executive orders.

There will be certain restrictions in place, including a requirement that guests stay in their cars vehicles, a register book will not be offered, no physical contact permitted and of course there will be the mandatory “six foot” minimum social distancing observed.

According to Coletta Brell Hamilton “This is wonderful news. It is so hard to tell a family that they can’t receive guests and that they are limited even when it comes to family members being able to attend a service. This will give families the opportunity to have a visitation that somewhat resembles a traditional visitation.”

“I am so happy to get to offer this to families. I know it will be a bit of a learning curve for us, but we are very willing to work with families to provide this service,” Brell said.

Brell and Son will begin offering “drive-by visitations” immediately. Any questions or concerns can be answered by calling 606-564-3641 to discuss this option.