RCS Greenhouse sale begins Thursday

RCS Agriculture Teacher Frank Gifford shows off one of the hanging baskets for sale at the greenhouse beginning on Thursday at 9 a.m. - Christy Howell-Hoots, The Ledger Independent RCS Agriculture Teacher Frank Gifford shows off one of the hanging baskets for sale at the greenhouse beginning on Thursday at 9 a.m. -

MOUNT OLIVET — The greenhouse at Robertson County School is alive with colorful plants and hanging baskets; ready for the spring sale.

The sale is an annual event for the agriculture program at RCS. However, this year, there will be a few changes to the way items are sold from the greenhouse.

The annual sale begins on Thursday and will go through Friday, according to RCS agriculture teacher Frank Gifford. The greenhouse will open at 9 a.m. each day and close at 1 p.m.

Gifford said the goal this year is to get the items people want with as little interaction as possible, due to social distancing guidelines.

The greenhouse will be limited to one customer/family at a time. Anyone who does not wish to leave their vehicle can pull up to the front of the greenhouse during open hours, someone will come out and take orders and bring the items out.

Gifford said there are bedding plants, hanging baskets, porch pots and small porch pots available as well as several vegetables.

“We a lot of hanging baskets, bedding plants, a pretty good variety of vegetables,” he said. “It’s pretty much the same we’ve had every year. We are hoping to clear out most of our hanging ferns on these days as they are getting big and taking up a lot of space.”

There are also mosquito repellent plants available. The plants can be placed outside and with each touch, it releases a mosquito repellent. The more its touched, the more repellent it releases, according to Gifford.

“You have to touch it,” he said. “Just letting it sit won’t release anything.”

According to Gifford, it is still too early to hang the plants.

“If people want to get the stuff this early, they just need to keep a close eye on,” he said. “They need to be willing to take it in for the night. It’s a good way to toughen the plants up. They just need to be vigilant of keeping an eye on the weather.”

Gifford said all of the money from the sale goes back to the agriculture program.

“All that money goes right back to the students to help fund different projects,” he said.

In Bracken County, the annual greenhouse sale will begin on April 27.

According to Bracken County agriculture teacher Sarah Rice, there are more than 300 hanging baskets available, as well as potted plants and vegetables.

However, no one will be allowed inside the greenhouse during the sale.

“No one is allowed inside,” she said. “I will put pictures of everything we have on our Bracken County FFA Facebook page so people can see it. I’ve counted everything and I know all of the colors.”

Rice said anyone who wants to the purchase from the greenhouse will be able to call, text, email or Facebook message her to place an order.

“We’ll set up a time to pick up. I’ll bring it out to the vehicle,” she said. “We’ll only be accepting cash and check and it has to be sanitized, so when you come, you’ll drop your money in a bucket.”