Council discusses Fried’s building, Princess Theater

Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
FLEMINGSBURG — Though some projects have been put on hold due to COVID-19, officials with the city of Flemingsburg are still looking into ways to save a local historic landmark.

During the Flemingsburg City Council meeting on Monday, Mayor Bobby Money told council members that Rocky Adkins and Rep. Andy Barr have been assisting the city in attempting to secure funding to save the Fried’s Building.

Fried’s Building is located at the corner of Main Cross and East Water Street. At one point, it was a department store, but has since fallen in disrepair.

“We’d like to save it, if we can,” Money said. “It’s such a historical building and we’d like to keep it.”

According to Money, discussion was also held on demolition of the Princess Theater.

The Princess Theater was built across Flemingsburg’s Town Branch in 1942,and featured films throughout the 1950s and 1960s. Originally, the building was owned by a small theater circuit called Schafer Circuit, from Morehead.

The building was then purchased and currently owned by Gary Jones, who lives in Texas and is a brother to Benny Jones, in an auction in 2000. According to Jones’ father, Bob, he bought it in order to repair the theater.

Over the years, through various storms and high winds, the theater has sustained heavy damage, with the roof having collapsed along with the building’s back wall. Flemingsburg Mayor Bobby Money also said the theater’s floor is completely gone.

Money said he has received a bid to tear down the building, but he is looking into options.

“It’s just a shell of a building,” he said.

During the meeting, Money also said the tourism commission members have been appointed. However, no meetings have yet been scheduled due to concerns over COVID-19.

