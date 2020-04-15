Comprehend Announces New Vice President of Finance

April 15, 2020 Ledger Independent News 0
Comprehend recently announced Allison Price as the new vice president of finance.

Price is a certified public accountant by the Kentucky CPA Licensing Board. She will assume her new position in May. She is a resident of May’s Lick and a graduate of Morehead State University.

Price has been employed by Anderson Jones CPAs for six years. She graduated cum laude from Morehead State University in 2015 earning her BBA in accounting. Price is a native of Fleming County and a 2001 graduate of Fleming County High School.

“Allison’s experience coupled with her education will be a true asset for Comprehend,” said Dr. Pamela Vaught, CEO of Comprehend, Inc. “Her knowledge of financial strategies will be instrumental in supporting our growth and helping us to successfully continue to grow as an integrated healthcare facility and the provider of choice.”

Comprehend is the Community Mental Health Care provider for the Buffalo Trace Region designated by the State of Kentucky. With the opening of its primary care program, Buffalo Trace Medical Arts, Comprehend has evolved into an Integrated Care facility to better serve the community.

“I look forward to joining Comprehend’s leadership team and leading its finance team to contribute to Comprehend’s future success as the company continues to provide essential services for the communities it serves,” Price said.

