Bracken reports seventh COVID-19 case

BROOKSVILLE — A seventh COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Bracken County.
According to Bracken County Health Department Director Tony Cox announced on Tuesday that the case is a female under 25.
“The patient has been contacted and is in self-isolation,” Cox said.
There are currently six cases of COVID-19 in Mason County, with no new cases reported on Tuesday.
Two individuals who tested positive in Bracken County have recovered, Cox said.
“Two of Bracken’s positive COVID-19 cases have recovered and are out of self-isolation. We continue to encourage the public to do your part and continue with social distancing efforts. You are helping to ‘flatten the curve.’”
According to the Buffalo Trace Health Department, three of those in Mason County who tested positive have now recovered.
A sixth case has been reported in Brown County, Ohio. The individual is a male in his 60s and is self-quaranted, according to the Brown County Health Department.
One death was previously reported in Brown County.
“We have already began the contact investigation and started notifying those who may have been in contact with him. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time,” the health department posted on Facebook Tuesday.
There is one case confirmed in Fleming County and two in Lewis County.
Three cases have been reported in Adams County, Ohio. However, on Tuesday, officials with the Adams County Health Department said all three individuals have recovered.
“The Adams County Health Department is happy to announce that all three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Adams County have met the criteria for release from isolation and are now deemed fully recovered,” officials with the health department posted on its Facebook page Tuesday.
There are no confirmed cases in Robertson County.
How The Public Can Be Proactive:
— STAY CALM: You are not alone in this. Your community is here to support you. Talk to your friends and family and let them know if you are having concerns.
— STAY APART: Take advantage of pick-up or delivery services for groceries and other essential goods. Take walks outside with your family but do not gather with friends.
— STAY PUT: Restrict non-essential trips out in public and cancel your travel plans. Unless it is essential you go out, stay home.
Be mindful of those who are at greater risk for contracting this virus, including older adults and those with underlying health conditions. Be proactive in finding ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Create a community that finds solutions to this pandemic rather than exceptions.
The Adams County Health Department is partnering with the Adams County Ohio Valley School District and the Adams County Regional Medical Center in sponsoring the Adams County Coronavirus Information Call Center at 937-310-2070 to provide the community a local source of current information about the coronavirus disease-2019. The Call Center is staffed by medical professionals and is available Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m.