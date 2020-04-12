Telehealth options offer safe alternative

Sick or in need of a doctor visit and too concerned to go inside a doctors office?
There’s options available where you don’t need to.
Some doctor’s offices and primary care physicians are offering alternative options where patients can do a telehealth visit over the phone via Facetime or video conference.
As the COVID-19 pandemic persists and many are skeptical to go into areas of risk, especially the elderly, the telehealth option can eliminate any sort of exposure while staying in your own home.
“The government has loosened restrictions a bit to where one can use Facetime or video chat and discuss with the doctor what their needs or symptoms are,” Maggie Denham said, owner of Denham Medical Clinic.
While the option is available, it also must be noted that you have to be in the state of Kentucky when making the call if the doctor’s office or primary physician is just licensed in Kentucky.
While they fall under the essential business list and are staffed, Denham said they’ve seen a severe decrease in volume of traffic of patients coming into the office. The office is using all precautionary measures if a patient does have to come in, wearing masks and gloves and has a quarantine room if the patient does have any COVID-19 symptoms.
“Anyone that does come into the office, we ask that they stay in the parking lot and call us when they’re ready to come in. We don’t want anyone in the waiting room and take them back when they walk up to the entrance and are ready. If someone calls and has any sort of symptoms or feels as if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19, we take extra precaution and put our PPE on and have two rooms designated as COVID rooms,” Denham said.
Via telehealth, they can get the patients symptoms or subscribe scheduled medications or help fill prescriptions if needed.
Some physicians and doctors offices across the country have closed their offices completely, using just the telehealth options for current patients.
Another great resource that allows family physicians to share their experiences using telemedicine during the pandemic is the COVID-19 Rapid Response Member Exchange, a newly created online community that includes various threads about virtual visits and related issues. Visit aafp.org for more information on that.