Telehealth options offer safe alternative

With non-essential businesses closing their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses are having to find new ways to innovate and drive revenue.

A couple of smaller local businesses downtown are already taking the initiative.

Studio 15, an art studio in downtown Maysville, relied on all of their business with people walking through their doors, getting kids and adults to come in for painting classes, adult sip-and-paints to gather and work on painting projects, and other arts and craft activities.

Now that those doors are closed, and in order to keep business going, owner Katie Thacker has created other avenues to keep their niche afloat. Thacker says they are delivering art kits to customers’ houses.

A lot of the kits are meant for kids to do with their parents to help facilitate projects. They are selling kits for doorstop delivery to keep things rolling.

Saturday they’ll do their first virtual adult sip-and-paint via Zoom to gather online with hopes to do something creative.

“We’ll set up as if people are here, I’ll have a blank canvas, get people a log-in and do a zoom meeting,” Thacker said. “We’re hoping people can chat with each other and virtually get out of their house for a bit, get their mind off things, and do something creative.”

Those interested can find out more on the Studio 15 KY social media pages via Instagram or Facebook. Supply kits can be delivered with the choice of a $15 or $30 package.

Thacker hopes this can be the start of expanding meetings virtually like this even more that can include birthday parties or other get-together events like ladies night sip-and-paints.

Local Kentucky 68, an arts and crafts store, has started its website ahead of when they wanted to drive business. Customers can go to localkentucky68.com to shop for many different items ranging from meats such as lamb, pork and beef from local farmers to jams, jellies, pickles, local honey on top of the items usually one can find in the store.

Owners Stephanie and Dara Gardner have also started “30 on the 30 for 30” via Facebook live, in which they create a platform everyday from Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. to show 30 products in the store daily.

“I show 30 different items and present them for 30 minutes daily,” Dara Gardner said. “We love to interact when people are in our store, so we’re hoping this is a way to do that with them as well.”

Gardner said she’s surprised with how well it’s doing and has been busy making deliveries from Maysville to Dover to May’s Lick. As they hit their one-year anniversary on April 1, they’re working on expanding their building on Second street, COVID-19 putting that on hold for the time being.

“We weren’t expecting to do our website until we got in there,” Gardner said. “We’re just a storefront that’s family owned and operated, and weren’t really an e-commerce business, but in times like this you have to be.”

Another new start-up business downtown is Pandemonium, which serves food inside Maysville Brewing Company that got its start on Feb. 28. Just a couple weeks later, they had to find ways to basically re-create their menu and still drive business as customers currently can’t come in and order while they drink their brew.

“We were just dine-in when we started and switched completely to carry out and delivery. We had to alter our menu quite a bit and trying to avoid as much waste as possible,” owner Tom Keen said.

They’ve also started to do some catering, like they did with Eastern Kentucky Power, heading there for a lunch and night shift. Another offer they have is combo deals with the Maysville Brewing Company, offering meal deals while the Brewing Company includes a crowler with the meal.

Keen said they’ve had to trim their opening hours from four days to two, offering carry-out and delivery on Friday from 3-9 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. Other days they’re trying to generate their catering business.

“We were just starting to gain our traction and now we really have to brainstorm with the brewery to keep things going,” Keen said.

Retail stores like Hibbett Sports and Gamestop are offering curbside customer service where customers can call in and the business will bring the product to the car, they can also order online and pick up curbside.

In different times like these, it creates a different type of business model. Quite a few are having to adapt.