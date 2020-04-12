Blaze destroys Hardymon Lumber

One of Maysville’s iconic businesses suffered a devastating fire late Saturday.
Fire at Hardymon Lumber was reported to emergency dispatcher, just after 11 p.m., Maysville Fire Chief Kevin Doyle said. The fire was reported as a structure fire and the building on East Second Street was heavily involved both upstairs and downstairs when firefighters arrived, Doyle said.
Once on scene, MFD firefighters under incident commander Capt. Brian White, set up master streams on each side of the building to prevent the fire from spreading, which was the primary concern, Doyle said. That was finally how firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, he said.
Although the building was a total loss, no one was injured in the fire, Doyle said.
The brick exterior building housed the businesses offices and showroom, Doyle said. It also housed some merchandise, he said.
Sheds in the rear of the building where much of the business’ raw lumber was stored did not burn, Doyle said.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 6:30 a.m., Sunday but were called back later in the day to clear some hot spots, Doyle said.
The building’s room and walls caved in with the exception of the front which was relatively unstable, Doyle said. He asked the owners to knock down that portion to prevent it from collapsing into the street and presenting a danger to the public. He said the predicted high winds were also a factor in the request.
Cause of the fire is currently undetermined and remains under investigation. Doyle said he has several resources to aid in the investigation, including surveillance footage.
Hardymon’s has been has been a staple on the Maysville business scene for generations.
Lumberyards have stood on the present site of Hardymon Lumber since the early days of Maysville, according to information on the business’ website. Limestone Lumber became J.F. Hardymon and Co., in 1928 and Hardymon Lumber in 1978 when it was sold to Jerry Rains and Terry Teegarden.
The business was sold to Nicholas Teegarden and Terry Cooley in 2016.
“Maysville and Mason County suffered another blow overnight as our community’s thoughts and prayers are with the Hardymon Lumber family this morning,” Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Owen McNeill wrote in a Facebook post. “This Maysville retailer has served our region for generations.”