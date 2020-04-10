AT&T Foundation Grant aids MCTC students

Thanks to a $10,000 grant from the AT and T Foundation, more students at Maysville Community and Technical College will have access to emergency funds at MCTC’s campuses in Cynthiana, Maysville, Morehead and Mt. Sterling.
“This help from the AT and T Foundation couldn’t come at a more opportune time for our students,” said Cara W. Clarke, MCTC’s director of institutional advancement and executive director of the MCTC Foundation, Inc. “Creating an Emergency Student Support Fund will allow us to provide additional financial support for students facing emergencies that threaten their continued access to college.”
Clarke said MCTC began seeking the AT and T Foundation grant and other emergency funds for its students well before the COVID-19 pandemic erupted on the world scene.
“These funds now are needed more than ever, and we hope the timing of this generous grant from AT and T Foundation will encourage other organizations and individuals to step up with their own gifts and grants,” Clarke added.
“We must come together to support our communities, especially during these challenging times,” said AT&T Kentucky President Hood Harris. “The staff and faculty at Maysville Community and Technical College do an outstanding job of preparing students to enter the workforce and the AT and T Foundation is pleased to support this worthy cause.”
The Emergency Student Support Fund will be administered by LeAnn Myrick, a social worker at MCTC, who will also work to connect students to other community-based resources to address their non-academic needs. Ms. Myrick will work with faculty, the financial aid office and the scholarship committee to verify each student’s legitimate need for the money.
“Today’s economic crunch no doubt is creating more situations where our students, especially those whose part-time jobs have been eliminated or reduced, suddenly will need money for urgent needs like vehicle repairs, fuel, childcare, classroom supplies and food,” said Clarke. “We know that these types of unforeseen circumstances are the primary reason many students drop out of college.”
Clarke says she is hopeful that the MCTC Foundation eventually will have the resources to establish an endowment that will generate even more yearly support for the Emergency Student Support Fund.
“We are so very appreciative of the AT and T Foundation for their timely response to such a critical need at MCTC,” she added.
MCTC students interested in applying to the Emergency Student Support Fund can visit https://maysville.kctcs.edu/about/student-life/emergency-fund.aspx.