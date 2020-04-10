Overnight storms cause widespread damage

Overnight storms in the Buffalo Trace area caused wide-spread damage to homes, businesses and trees.
In Mason County, Earlywine Racing, which is located along Kentucky 9 near the Mason County and Bracken County line, received extensive damage from winds overnight.
According to Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer, damage to barns, trees and several properties have been reported, but there are no injuries.
“Normally, you’d have damage in one or two areas, but it seems to be widespread this time,” he said. “Damage is being reported from the northern tip to the southern tip of the county. There are trees and barns down.”
Pfeffer said the storms from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning carried winds of 70 miles per hour. Whether it was straight line winds or a tornado have yet to be determined.
“The national weather service will have to determine that,” he said. “Because it wasn’t just one area, it may take them a couple of days to assess and make that determination.”
Robertson County Emergency Management Director Diane Hardesty said damage was being reported in the area of Kentucky 62.
“There is damage to some homes, businesses and barns,” she said. “There are sheds flipped and flipped campers. There are buildings with roofs missing. There’s a lot of damage. But, we’ve had no injuries.”
Robertson County School Superintendent Sanford Holbrook also reported there was some damage to the school’s baseball field.
In Bracken County, Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden said the damage is also widespread throughout the county.
“There is structure damage, barns down and trees down,” she said. “The magistrates have been out in the county helping constituents contact insurance companies. We’re working to take care of people in their homes who are oxygen with generators and fuel while Bluegrass works to restore power.”
Teegarden said no injuries were reported in the county.