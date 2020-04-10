Food bank house changing amidst COVID-19

Beginning next week, the Mason County Food Bank hours will be different.
Instead of being open three days each week, the food bank will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursdays until further notice, according to Community Care of Mason County Director Rebecca Cartmell.
Cartmell said the change is due to COVID-19.
“We had to make some changes,” she said. “We’ll still be open, but just for one day a week and our hours will be longer for that day.”
According to Cartmell, anyone needing assistance at the food bank is asked to drive up with one family per vehicle and to not leave the vehicle.
“They can hand their information out to us and the volunteers will place the food in the vehicle trunk or, if they have a truck or SUV, in the farthest spot in the back,” she said.
The changes are to encourage social distancing, according to Cartmell.
“We’re trying to encourage safe social distancing,” she said. “That’s why we’re asking to have one family per vehicle and for no one to leave the car.”
Cartmell said those visiting the food bank should bring with them an ID for every person in the household and a current piece of mail that shows the person’s Mason County address.
Anyone with questions can call or text the food bank at 606-375-6863. Information is also posted on the Community Care of Mason County Facebook page.