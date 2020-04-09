Wrangling Run Road bid awarded

An area of need during the coronavirus pandemic is the demand for masks in the healthcare and first responders field.

Perhaps no issue is more pressing for health care workers across the United States as they battle the novel coronavirus than the shortage of personal protective equipment to avoid contamination.

The Mason County Detention Center has stepped up to do their part and pitch in.

Some female inmates have taken on the project of producing masks to distribute and help fill orders from those in need to help with the prevention of spreading COVID-19.

“I spoke with the inmates, asking the female trustees if they were interested in helping and they were excited to do it,” Jailer Lisa Yeary said. “Once all this broke out they were having anxiety on what was going on the outside. They were concerned about what was happening to friends and families on the outside and wanted to help out. Different organizations are in need of masks and we’re working on filling those orders. It helps brighten their day when we take pictures of who we give the masks to and they beam and are able to help in their small way.”

After borrowing some sewing machines, Yeary said they used the commissary fund to buy a new sewing machine to help production. While getting fabric hasn’t been an issue, Yeary is asking for anyone that can help with elastic.

“We’re running short on that. We looked on Amazon and its several weeks out to even get it shipped. We’re asking the community to try and help taking up our cause in trying to find it. Some have been very generous to help us moving forward. Some who have donated fabric to us too,” Yeary said.

The inmates are producing about 40 masks per day and have made about 200 already. Yeary said they are filling requests as they get them and will distribute to healthcare workers, police officers and nursing homes first.

“One agency wanted 100 and another wanted 50. Tonight (Tuesday), I got a request from a mother who wanted one that her son is with the Kentucky State Police. It’s very touching they are asking and wanting them and we’re more than happy to help out,” Yeary said.

Yeary herself is helping with production, doing what she can when she’s at the detention center and at home when away from work.

While no current outbreak has occurred at the detention center, they’re taking all the necessary precautions to prevent contamination from happening. Workers are wearing masks and the Detention Center is trying to keep down inmate intake, trying to keep new arrests down to violent offenses.

Any new inmates are quarantined for 14 days before going into general population. The judges are working with the Detention Center on who comes in the facility.

Personal visits from loved ones are not allowed, but are being done through video.

Yeary says they’ll keep producing masks as long as they can or until requests run out for them.

“They were letting me know today that they’re getting their groove and starting to work an assembly line. Their spirit is good and happy with what they’re doing. It helps them focus on something else other than what we see on the news. We’ve been getting a lot of positive feedback from the public so far and it has taken off,” Yeary said. “We really appreciate the positive comments and requests. We know there’s others making them, we’re just glad and thankful to help.”

The Mason County Detention Center is producing about 40 masks a day for agencies that are requesting them. (Provided) https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Masks-2.jpg The Mason County Detention Center is producing about 40 masks a day for agencies that are requesting them. (Provided) The Mason County Detention Center is producing masks for healthcare and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. (Provided) https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Masks-1-2.jpg The Mason County Detention Center is producing masks for healthcare and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. (Provided)