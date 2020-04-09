Wrangling Run Road bid awarded

Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
BROOKSVILLE — The bid for work on Wrangling Run Road was awarded during a Bracken County Fiscal Court meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting was held via Google Meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, as the courthouse is closed to the public due to concerns over COVID-19.

There were two bids for the road work. Those bids included one from Straight Edge Construction for replacement of a box culvert bridge. The amount of the bid was for $43,939. The second was from E and E Contracting in the amount of $36,280.

Bracken County Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden said the bid for the roadwork was awarded to E and E Contracting.

Teegarden said the project is part of the 80/20 bridge program through the state of Kentucky. That means that 80 percent will be covered by the state and the county will be responsible for the other 20 percent of the project.

Wrangling Run Road, northwest from Tallner Road to Kentucky 8, has been closed since February.

Other items discussed during the meeting included:

— Approving claims and transfers.

— Approving the jailer’s monthly report.

