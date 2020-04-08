Fourth COVID-19 case confirmed in Mason

April 8, 2020 Ledger Independent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
-

A fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Mason County.

Allison Adams, director of the Buffalo Trace Health Department, said the infected person is a male under 60, but no other information was released.

“We have already gone through contact tracing and notified individuals who may have come in contact with him,” Adams said.

Adams also said the department will be updating the website everyday at 4 p.m.

“You can go on there and see how many cases are in the county,” she said. “We want people to be notified of how many cases we have.”

The website can be found by visiting http://www.buffalotracehealth.com/?fbclid=IwAR0DsIdcLbBVcHZQ0yVuIz4WnfKy7-OooDQcF4GFfIFPpj4rhuBqxkcrL9I.

The BTDHD director urged the public to follow the governor’s directive to stay at home and avoid contact with others at all times.

How The Public Can Be Proactive:

— STAY CALM: You are not alone in this. Your community is here to support you. Talk to your friends and family and let them know if you are having concerns.

— STAY APART: Take advantage of pick-up or delivery services for groceries and other essential goods. Take walks outside with your family but do not gather with friends.

— STAY PUT: Restrict non-essential trips out in public and cancel your travel plans. Unless it is essential you go out, stay home.

Be mindful of those who are at greater risk for contracting this virus, including older adults and those with underlying health conditions. Be proactive in finding ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Create a community that finds solutions to this pandemic rather than exceptions.

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Coronavirus-1-1-7.jpg

Christy Howell-Hoots

[email protected]