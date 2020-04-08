Fourth COVID-19 case confirmed in Mason

In an effort to comply with social distancing guidelines set forth by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Mason, Lewis and Robertson counties now have order in place with directives for stores and residents to follow.

In Mason County, an executive order requires retail life-sustaining businesses that remain open to develop policies to insure that adequate social distancing is being maintained, the number of shoppers permitted to enter the business are limited to one adult member per household and all shoppers permitted in a retail business maintain a distance of six feet from all other individuals and complete shopping as quickly as practicable.

Lewis County Judge-Executive Todd Ruckel signed an order that requires proper social distancing be maintained within the county.

The directives listed in the order includes requiring all retail life-sustaining businesses remaining open to develop policies to ensure adequate social distancing is maintain among customers, requires the number of shoppers allowed inside the business to be limited to only one adult member per household and require all customers inside the maintain at least six feet from other individuals while completing their shopping as quick as possible.

The order also prohibits all out-of-state and out-of-county game hunters from hunting within Lewis County.

The orders goes into effect immediately.

Lewis County now has two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Lewis County Health Department posted the confirmation on Facebook Thursday.

According to health department officials, the latest case is linked to the first case reported over the weekend.

“There is a connection to the first case and we are in the process of doing contact investigations and appropriate follow up is being done,” officials said.

No further information is available yet on the second case.

The first case was announced on Saturday. At the time, Lewis County Health Department Anita Bertram said the case was expected.

“We have been expecting this and we have policies in place to protect Lewis Countians,” she said.

Bertram is asking the community to not gather together.

“Please keep in mind that 80 percent of people who come into contact with this COVID-19 will be fine. They can probably ride it out at home and may not need a doctor, but we must be mindful of the 20 percent that may need to be hospitalized,” she said. “The best way to fight this virus is to practice the things we’ve talked about — no gathering, stay home, stay six feet apart, cover your mouth when you cough, wash your hands and don’t touch your face.”

In Robertson County, Judge-Executive Stephanie Bogucki recently signed an executive order that says no person under the age of 18 shall be in public between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on any night unless the person is accompanied by at least one adult or is on the way to or from work or actively engaged in employment and no person shall congregate in a group of 10 or more people in any place open to the public at least.

“This shall not, however, prevent unassociated persons from being in a public place, such as a grocery, as long as the social distancing provisions set out by the governor are observed,” Bogucki said in the order.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Robertson County.

Mason County Deputy Tamron Griffin and Sheriff Patrick Boggs demonstrate social distancing. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_safespace2-1.jpg Mason County Deputy Tamron Griffin and Sheriff Patrick Boggs demonstrate social distancing.