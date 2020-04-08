Local sponsors host Free Lunch Thursday

April 8, 2020
Several businesses downtown have come together and will be providing a free lunch to the public on Thursday.

William Lawrence, owner of Lawrence Development and Rental Properties headed the idea and got Bubby’s Bar and Grille, Sprinkles of Hope Bakery, Maysville Brewing Company, Pandemonium at the Brewery and Maysville Monument on board to help sponsor the event.

Lawrence said they’ll be providing about 200 lunches to the public free of charge.

Social distancing will be practiced as they’ll cook out and offer a curbside service for those who wish to receive the lunch that will consist of hot dogs, pre-packaged cookies and chips.

“First come, first serve. It’s open to anyone,” Lawrence said. “We’re hoping people that really need it will come get it and we’ll hope to expand it in the coming weeks.”

The curbside service will be provided at the Lawrence Development office at 510 Forest Avenue.

Lawrence is hoping to be able to support restaurants the following week by providing lunch to the healthcare providers, police officers and fire department. They’d do that by purchasing and providing lunches from restaurants willing to participate.

“If we can purchase 15-20 meals from a handful of restaurants we’ll deliver them to the healthcare providers, police station, fire department,” Lawrence said. “It just depends on how things go. Sponsors can remain anonymous if they want. Even if it’s $5-10 dollars and 50-100 people do that it goes a long way.”

Lawrence said he’ll start organizing that later this week in hopes to deliver the meals later next week.

