Three COVID-19 cases in Bracken

BROOKSVILLE — There are now three cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Bracken County.

According to Bracken County Health Department Director Tony Cox, the second case was confirmed on Sunday and the third confirmed on Monday.

Cox said the new cases include a male and a female under the age of 25. The cases are not connected.

“None of these have been a surprise and we are expecting more cases to be confirmed over the next few weeks,” he said. “Both are being cooperative with isolation orders and our staff are working on contacts we have received with necessary notifications that are needed.”

Those who are believed to have been in contact with the individuals have been notified by the health department, according to Cox.

“We really need to step it up and be more vigilant everyday in our efforts, especially in social distancing,” he said.

Other cases in the area include three in Mason County, two in Lewis County, three in Brown County, Ohio with one death and one in Adams County, Ohio. There are currently no cases reported in Robertson or Fleming counties.

The BTDHD director urged the public to follow the governor’s directive to stay at home and avoid contact with others at all times.

How The Public Can Be Proactive:

— STAY CALM: You are not alone in this. Your community is here to support you. Talk to your friends and family and let them know if you are having concerns.

— STAY APART: Take advantage of pick-up or delivery services for groceries and other essential goods. Take walks outside with your family but do not gather with friends.

— STAY PUT: Restrict non-essential trips out in public and cancel your travel plans. Unless it is essential you go out, stay home.

Be mindful of those who are at greater risk for contracting this virus, including older adults and those with underlying health conditions. Be proactive in finding ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Create a community that finds solutions to this pandemic rather than exceptions.

The Adams County Health Department is partnering with the Adams County Ohio Valley School District and the Adams County Regional Medical Center in sponsoring the Adams County Coronavirus Information Call Center at 937-310-2070 to provide the community a local source of current information about the coronavirus disease-2019. The Call Center is staffed by medical professionals and is available Monday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m.