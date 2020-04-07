Students printing mask extenders for healthcare workers

- -

BROOKSVILLE — Three students from the Bracken County School District are printing mask extenders to make wearing face masks more comfortable for healthcare professionals.

Once printed, the plastic piece can be bent to keep the mask strings off the ears of the person wearing it, according to Heather Brumley, with the Bracken County School District.

She said the idea came about after she saw a post about a child in Canada who learned about using a 3D printer for mask extenders. A student in the district discussed the idea with his father who used a 3D printer to create a prototype and the idea was born.

“Garyn Hamilton’s father is an engineer at Berry Global and within 45 minutes, he had one printed off to show us what it would look like,” Brumley said. “We took the idea to (Bracken County Superintendent Jeff Aulick) and asked if we could use the school’s 3D printers. He said ‘yes’ and since (Monday), 45 of these have been made.”

After Brumley made a post on Facebook about Hamilton working on the mask, two other Bracken County students stepped up to help.

Tyler and Ashton Holton’s parents told Brumley that they have a 3D printer and would be interested in assisting with making the extenders.

“It makes me proud,” Brumley said. “These kids are on spring break right now. They could have said no and that they would wait, but they’re using their entire spring break to make them. They’re doing something really good for the healthcare community. It’s great to see them doing this at home — learning at home. These 3D printers were purchased through a learning grant and they’re putting them to good use.”

Brumley said it takes about 30 minutes to make six extenders. The goal is to have 1,000 made within the next few weeks.

The extenders will be donated to Primary Plus, Meadowview Regional Medical Center and St. Elizabeth.

“There’s a need for these,” Brumley said. “My daughter is a nurse, so I understand what it’s like for these nurses everyday having to wear those uncomfortable masks that dig into you. So, it’s heartwarming for me to see these kids stepping up and doing this. And, using a 3D printer takes electricity and the parents are donating that so the students can make this. It’s a wonderful thing they’re all doing.”

According to Brumley, anyone with a 3D printer can make the extenders. Information on how to do so can be found by visiting http://www.thingiverse.com.