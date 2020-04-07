RCS teacher overcoming NTI challenges

RCS Agriculture Teacher Frank Gifford is sending home projects with students in order to give them more hands on work. - RCS Agriculture Teacher Frank Gifford is sending home projects with students in order to give them more hands on work. -

MOUNT OLIVET — Robertson County Agriculture Teacher Frank Gifford is working on creative ways to overcome challenges of teaching a hands on class through non-traditional instruction.

Gifford said the district is now on week four of NTI and he understands students are getting restless at home with only paperwork to do.

“I would say kids are getting worn out with looking at paperwork, so I was looking for something outside of the box to do with them,” he said. “I’m going to send home some different vegetable plants for them to keep an eye on and keep a record on.”

In an instruction letter to students, Gifford told students that they will be responsible for all aspects of taking care of the plants and record the plants growth/health. He also said it is too early to put the plants outside, so the project will require research on when the first “frost-free date” will be.

“I will include a record log in your NTI packet next week that you can use to record growth and health on a weekly basis,” he said to students in the letter. “You will need to prepare a place outside. This doesn’t have to be a traditional garden spot out in your yard. You can prepare a spot next to your house.”

According to Gifford, pictures of plants will also be required once each of them are planted and growing.

“I also plan to host some Zoom sessions to check on the students and answer any questions they might have,” Gifford said. “That way, if they have any issues, we can address those.”

Gifford said this is a way for students to be able to continue to learn about agriculture without having to only focus on packets.

“By the time we get to late March/April, pretty much all of my class is project based,” he said. “In greenhouse class, we would be out here everyday this time of year. Especially when sales start in a few weeks, the kids would be out and interacting with the public. I hate it, because they’re going to miss that this year. There are just a lot of hands on things in the agriculture department that they’re going to miss out on. We do this for the students and it’s a shame they can’t take part in it this year.”

Gifford has taken on the task of caring for animals and other aspects of the agriculture department that the students would normally be doing in the spring.

“It is a challenge,” he said. “It takes some extra time to keep up with everything. I have had a few staff here at the school who have worked with me in the greenhouse and other aspects.”