Straub connecting through studio broadcast

Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
In an effort to stay engaged with students, Straub Elementary School has started a broadcast program called Studio Straub.

Studio Straub is on every day at 2 p.m. on the school’s Facebook page and is uploaded to the Straub Elementary School website.

Todd Watts, principal at Straub, said the broadcast usually has about six to eight segments. Each segment is about engaging parents and students.

On Friday, there were 12 segments. The show began with updates on what is happening in the district and a message from Watts about how much the students were missed. It was followed by a spotlight of students talking about how much they missed school. The segments also included “Wild Sounds with Mr. Watts” where Watts sings a song and plays the guitar for students. He allows students to make requests for songs for the broadcast.

“This is a something we are using for school and community engagement,” he said. “We want to be able to support our students and parents. Our kids need to see our faces and hear our voices.”

Amanda White, teacher at Straub, was one of the driving forces behind the broadcast.

“Mr. Watts, my husband and I have been working on this,” she said. “We wanted a way to involve parents more. A broadcast show seemed good because people have Facebook. We got some equipment to make it look like a professional show. We can overlay graphics, add videos. It just happened that the perfect time was the last day of school before we stopped in-person classes.”

White said parents can send in videos and pictures to be included in the show.

“Education looks different right now, but we can still be connected,” she said. “We want the students to know we love them and miss them.”

The program was something he had envisioned before schools closed due to COVID-19.

“It was something I had envisioned for awhile,” he said. “And this is a platform we plan to continue to use when school is fully in session again.”

The show can be seen Monday through Friday at 2 p.m. on the Straub Elementary School Facebook page.

Staff at Straub Elementary are putting on a broadcast show called Studio Straub to keep the community, students and staff engaged while school is out.
