Kid Care practice to join the PrimaryPlus Medical Family

April 4, 2020 Ledger Independent News 0
-

Dr. G. Michael Coleman and Dr. Casey Keeton and Kid Care will join the PrimaryPlus network on April 13.

Kid Care will remain in its current building, located at 1350 Medical Park Drive, and be renamed PrimaryPlus-Kid Care. PrimaryPlus is also in discussions with many of Kid Care’s staff to bring them on as part of the medical family, several staff members have already started the training process with PrimaryPlus.

Kid Care and PrimaryPlus have been long-standing community partners working closely through the OB/GYN department with newborn care. The addition of Kid Care is an added asset to PrimaryPlus’ vision of family-centered care. Patients of PrimaryPlus-Kid Care will also have access to the cost-savings of PrimaryPlus’ 340B pharmacy program that can provide significant discounts on medications.

“We are excited to become a member of the Primary Plus family,” said Coleman and Keeton. “Having practiced in Maysville for 20 plus years we realize that becoming a part of a larger entity will provide us and our patients with new resources and services that we would not have been able to provide if we remained in private practice. We cannot wait to see what this partnership can do for coordination of pediatric care in our area.”

PrimaryPlus currently has seven locations stretching from Augusta, to Ashland. It will also be adding two additional sites in late spring including the nearby school-based community health center in the Ripley Union Huntington Lewis School district. The addition of Kid Care will bring PrimaryPlus’ Maysville footprint up to three centrally located offices including the current Kid Care location which will house pediatrics; the PrimaryPlus-Maysville building (927 Kenton Station Dr.) which features family health, OB/GYN, dental, LEAP-Occupational Medicine and Wellness and pharmacy; and the 910 Kenton Station Drive medical annex that includes PrimaryPlus-Counseling Services and Dermatology Care.

PrimaryPlus and the Kid Care team are working to make this transition as seamless as possible. Patients of Kid Care will continue to schedule appointments by calling 606-759-5437. Parents/guardians will be required to complete some forms/paperwork so that they can be entered into the PrimaryPlus electronic health system. The Kid Care team will also be able to utilize PrimaryPlus’ new TeleHealth system which with the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) health pandemic, allows patients to connect virtually by smartphone, tablet or computer for many appointment types.

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_kidcare2.jpg