Pogue producing a helping hand

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — When you call 911 for a medical emergency these days, help may arrive in protective gear.

“The steps we are taking with the surgical masks and other equipment are not because we think you are infected. It is to protect the patients as much as possible,” said Mount Orab Deputy Fire Chief Nick Rymer.

The coronavirus pandemic response has caused the EMS community in Brown County to make an effort to get on the same page.

“The fire chief’s association has started a task force team to work together through the county so everyone is operating under the same guidelines,” said Rymer. “I am confident that we are ready county-wide to deal with this issue.”

Mount Orab Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Waterfield talked about how serious the virus threat is being taken in the medical community.

“Experts are saying that you can carry and transmit the virus and not even know you’re sick. So we’ve taken steps to protect ourselves when patients are showing certain symptoms,” Waterfield said.

Those steps include gowns, M95 masks, gloves and goggles when necessary. Waterfield said that some of the patient symptoms that cause the use of the protective gear are fever, coughing, shortness of breath and chest pain.

The biggest concern for the medical community is the incubation period of the virus, which is thought to be four to six days. During that time, people could be spreading COVID-19 to others without realizing that they are contagious.

“People need to take this seriously. This is not something to joke around with. This is a nasty virus,” Waterfield said. “You could be walking around for almost a week, passing this virus around to others before you even know you have it.”

Waterfield also said that protecting the health of first responders is vital in a pandemic situation.

“If responders were to catch the virus, staffing would be limited because of the quarantine times and how long you’re sick. If someone gets sick and we backtrack to everyone they have come in contact with and have to quarantine them, that would have a huge effect on our staffing and our ability to respond to emergencies,” Waterfield said.

He also addressed the questions that some people have been asking about face masks and their level of protection from the coronavirus.

“There are two types of masks out there. The surgical mask and the M95. The surgical masks are better than nothing, but you are still getting a lot of air coming in from the sides of the mask. An M95 mask seals around your face and does not let any ambient air in,” Waterfield said.

“You should feel good if you see people wearing them because they are much more effective at protecting you from the mask wearer. When the mask wearer exhales, coughs or sneezes, the mask will catch any droplets that could carry the virus.”

Waterfield said that seeing how the nation and local community is coming together during the crisis is something that is very nice to see.

“GM and Ford are making ventilators when they were making vehicles a week ago. Hanes has decided to start making masks. You’ve got all kinds of people trying to help. I think it’s incredible.”

When asked about people making masks in their homes and doing other things for the medical community, Waterfield said “It makes me feel like we are appreciated, along with the health care workers. It makes you feel like you are making a difference.”

The one question on everyone’s mind is how long the “stay at home” order and other measures will continue to disrupt normal routines. Waterfield said that he and other first responders will stay ready regardless.

“We are planning to go as long as we need to. I just want people to know that we are prepared for the long hall if necessary,” he said.

The Brown County Fire Chief’s Association has named Rymer the incident commander for a COVID-19 Task Force to respond to issues created by the pandemic. The association recently released the following information to the public.

“The Brown County Fire Chief’s COVID-19 task force has been working with the Brown County Department of Health to combat this virus. Members of the task force have been constantly keeping up to date with CDC and Ohio Department of Health Guidelines for operations as far as public safety is concerned.

Here are a few of the operational changes that you may see:

• Please keep in mind that there are several different Fire/EMS departments and all operate a little differently due to how they are staffed.

• Many of the fire and EMS Departments in the County are not allowing visitors in their fire and EMS stations. If you have official business the general public should contact the department on how they are handling that situation.

• When we arrive on scene of an EMS call you may see us in masks, gowns, or goggles. Please do not panic. These are only body substance isolation procedures put into place at our departments to protect you, your family, and our members.

• If you are transported to the emergency room, you more than likely will be placed in a mask as well. Again this is being done to protect you, your family, and our providers.

• Relatives or friends will not be allowed to accompany you if you are transported. There are exceptions for our pediatric patients. This, again, is to protect you your family and our providers.

• After each call our ambulances are disinfected completely and our crews decontaminate their clothing. This has been standard procedure for a long time and you can be assured that we are taking every step to keep you safe.

We can answer most of your questions via our Facebook page. Please understand that we cannot answer all of your questions about the COVID-19 Pandemic but we can answer questions you have about our operations.”

